Women's World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off with a stunning opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia, prior to the opening match against New Zealand and Norway.

In an effort to celebrate the cultural roots of the host countries, the opening ceremony included a welcome from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

As part of the celebration, a match ball was presented to the United States, the reigning World Cup champions, and Japan, the 2011 tournament winners, at midfield as a representation of the Maori koha, a gift to the 30 other nations competing.

All 32 teams competing in the Women's World Cup were also represented on the field while dancers performed a unity routine, and artists BENEE and Mallrat performed the tournament's official song, "Do It Again," before the ceremony came to a close.

Prior to kickoff between New Zealand and Norway, a moment of silence was held for the victims of a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown Auckland on Wednesday near the World Cup fan zone and several team hotels.

Fans watching inside Eden Park and at home across the globe were left speechless by the opening ceremony:

New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson delivered the tournament's opening goal in a 1-0 victory for the Football Ferns. It marked New Zealand's first-ever win in a Women's World Cup.

The United States women's national team, the heavy favorite to win their third straight World Cup, will open their tournament against Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday (Friday in Eastern Time).