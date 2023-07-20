X

    Women's World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Highlights and Twitter Reaction

    Erin WalshJuly 20, 2023

    Performers create a rainbow serpent (L) and a whai (R), or sting ray, designed with Maori and First Nation artists, during the opening ceremony ahead of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

    The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off with a stunning opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia, prior to the opening match against New Zealand and Norway.

    FIFA @FIFAcom

    The ninth <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> is here 🤩<br><br>A wonderful opening ceremony at Eden Park ahead of the first match of the tournament! <a href="https://t.co/oXKZCfcVjp">pic.twitter.com/oXKZCfcVjp</a>

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    The Opening Ceremony is underway at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>!⚽️<br><br>Tune in LIVE NOW on TSN 1/4/5, or stream on <a href="https://t.co/XalW2j4LtU">https://t.co/XalW2j4LtU</a> and the TSN App. <a href="https://t.co/bAZRnaXFCT">pic.twitter.com/bAZRnaXFCT</a>

    In an effort to celebrate the cultural roots of the host countries, the opening ceremony included a welcome from the Maori people of New Zealand and the First Nations people of Australia.

    As part of the celebration, a match ball was presented to the United States, the reigning World Cup champions, and Japan, the 2011 tournament winners, at midfield as a representation of the Maori koha, a gift to the 30 other nations competing.

    All 32 teams competing in the Women's World Cup were also represented on the field while dancers performed a unity routine, and artists BENEE and Mallrat performed the tournament's official song, "Do It Again," before the ceremony came to a close.

    Prior to kickoff between New Zealand and Norway, a moment of silence was held for the victims of a fatal shooting that occurred in downtown Auckland on Wednesday near the World Cup fan zone and several team hotels.

    Fans watching inside Eden Park and at home across the globe were left speechless by the opening ceremony:

    Jagan krishnan @jaggenius

    Opening ceremony of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a> was 🔥🔥<br><br>And the home team NZ won against Norway ... Great start <a href="https://t.co/3Tg6xIx07N">pic.twitter.com/3Tg6xIx07N</a>

    Bobby Shen @bobbythekiwi

    Huge congratulations to nz Football Ferns for their big win and playing so well! The opening ceremony and match of <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> was epic! <a href="https://t.co/O0P2VcROl5">pic.twitter.com/O0P2VcROl5</a>

    Dazed & Bemused @Dazed_Bemused

    Really pleased that both opening ceremony welcomes were centred on Indigenous culture and paying respects to country. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>   <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIRE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIRE</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZLvNOR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZLvNOR</a>

    leo @awfc_kuhl

    what an opening ceremony

    char 🎧 @fluctuatecore

    this opening ceremony is incredibly beautiful <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Yannick Stevaert @YannickStevaert

    The opening ceremony gave me chills, so beautiful 🤍 <a href="https://t.co/ovC1TGkabI">pic.twitter.com/ovC1TGkabI</a>

    Megan Flood @MeganFlood11

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> Opening Ceremony to New Zealand's first ever World Cup win, plus an attendance record. What a night! ⚽️🇳🇿⚽️ <a href="https://t.co/JSlBihbYNU">pic.twitter.com/JSlBihbYNU</a>

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    This opening ceremony is amazing.

    💧 Michael Q Todd Connect @MichaelQTodd everywhere @michaelqtodd

    Goose bumps for the opening ceremony of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023</a> <br>Proud that my tiny little country can co-host this along with our Aussie cuzzies over the ditch.<br>Record crowd for a women's soccer game in New Zealand.<br>Go the White Ferns against Norway and the Matildas against… <a href="https://t.co/VnqnkllJXr">pic.twitter.com/VnqnkllJXr</a>

    alexobc @alexanderobc1

    Even just at the opening ceremony, I'm unable to keep the emotion in. To finally be able to watch a tournament that we've been looking forward to for years is such an honour, especially on home soil.<br><br>Likely my proudest ever moment as a New Zealander.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWC2023</a>

    New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson delivered the tournament's opening goal in a 1-0 victory for the Football Ferns. It marked New Zealand's first-ever win in a Women's World Cup.

    The United States women's national team, the heavy favorite to win their third straight World Cup, will open their tournament against Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday (Friday in Eastern Time).