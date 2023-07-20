Jets Players Discuss Aaron Rodgers' Impact: 'He Just Brings a Spark to Everybody'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets' biggest offseason addition is drawing rave reviews from teammates ahead of training camp.

"Bringing a guy like him in the building just excites everybody in general because of the résumé he has, the character he is, the guy that he is," defensive lineman Quinnen Williams told reporters. "He just brings a spark to everybody."

Linebacker C.J. Mosley echoed that sentiment.

"Obviously, we have a big name in Aaron Rodgers here and on his first day here, you can kind of feel a lot of screws and bolts tighten up," he said. "And that's to be expected with the name and the weight that he carries and the anticipation coming into this offseason and this camp.

"Everybody's excited from top to bottom, coaches, players, you can talk to them and they will have the same mindset and excitement."

Mosley also reflected how the perception of the Jets has changed with the acquisition of Rodgers. Whereas the franchise has been associated with a level of futility in recent years, fans are now "going to think automatic Super Bowl."

"We can't think that way," he said. "We've got to stay focused, we've got to stay grounded and take this camp one day at a time."

Earlier this month, running back Breece Hall spoke about the more practical benefits of getting the four-time MVP under center. He said the Jets "have an answer for everything" with an offense that matches what was a dominant defense in 2022.

For now, Rodgers and New York are firmly in their honeymoon period. All of the positivity could be put to the test if the team starts worse than expected.