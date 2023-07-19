Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Not on Trade Block Entering 2023 NFL Preseason

AP Photo/John Locher

Despite coming off a down year in 2022, Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow won't be going anywhere this offseason.

According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, "The Raiders haven't been shopping Renfrow and haven't received any trade offers for him, according to league sources."

Renfrow had a breakout season in 2021 with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns to earn his first career Pro Bowl selection. The Raiders rewarded him with a two-year, $32 million contract extension prior to last season. Unfortunately, his 2022 campaign didn't go as well.

The 27-year-old was limited to 10 games after suffering a concussion in Week 2 and he finished with career lows of 36 receptions, 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Reed pointed out that Renfrow is scheduled to make $13.1 million this year, so if the Raiders trade him before the season, "they'd save nearly $7 million in 2023 cap space while taking a $5.5 million dead cap hit next season." Las Vegas added multiple receivers this offseason who can replace him in the slot, including Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter and Phillip Dorsett.

Still, it's understandable that the Raiders are trying to hold on to as much talent as possible after coming off a disappointing 6-11 season in Josh McDaniels' first year as head coach. Las Vegas bolstered its passing attack in the 2023 draft by selecting former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer early in the second round.

The Raiders will begin the 2023 season on Sept. 10 in a division matchup against the Denver Broncos.