Video: Seahawks Unveil '90s-Era Throwback Jerseys to Be Worn Week 8 vs. Browns

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks became the latest team to unveil their plans to wear throwback jerseys during the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks gave a first look at their 1990's-era jerseys and the return of their classic silver helmets that will be worn for their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns:

"Players and fans, both old and new, have been clamoring for the classic Seahawks uniforms for years," the team said in a release. "With the passing of a 2021 resolution allowing teams to wear alternate helmets for the first time, the process began to bring back the iconic silver helmets and royal blue uniforms for the 12s. The new Throwback uniforms merge the past with the present, paying tribute to the original color scheme and design elements while using the latest materials and technology for the modern game."

The Seahawks are coming off a 9-8 campaign in 2022 that saw them lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his outstanding performance in his first season as Seattle's full-time starting quarterback.

The Seahawks will open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 at home in a division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.