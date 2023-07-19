Women's World Cup 2023: Top Storylines to Track and Full Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States women's team will go after its third consecutive Women's World Cup title over the next month in Australia and New Zealand.

The USWNT is favored to capture the crown, but the gap between it and the rest of the top teams in the world is closer than it ever has been.

Alex Morgan and Co. should receive competition from a slew of European nations, led by Germany and England, as well as long-time continental rival Canada.

All of the top squads will have to navigate a larger field of national team programs to win the title.

2023 marks the first time in which 32 teams will be a part of the Women's World Cup. Eight nations will make their WWC debut over the next week.

The tournament also marks the end of Marta's time on the world stage. The all-time men's and women's World Cup scoring leader will try to help Brazil become the first South American country to win the Women's World Cup.