MLB Trade Proposals to Save Players in Need of a Fresh Start

0 of 8

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Major League Baseball's Aug. 1 trade deadline getting closer by the day, all eyes are on Shohei Ohtani, Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito and other stars who could get moved.

Rather than about them, this article is about players who might still become stars with the right opportunity.

Call them change-of-scenery candidates. Or guys in need of a fresh start. Whatever your preferred semantics, things just aren't working out for these players in their current organizations and it's possible to imagine the trade deadline being their salvation.

We set out to imagine how, exactly, that might happen. What team could be willing to deal for them? And, with help as always from Baseball Trade Values, what could a trade look like?

Let's start with a couple veterans on bad contracts before moving on to former top prospects in need of playing time.