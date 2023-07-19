Steelers' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp

Steelers' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training CampJuly 19, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a handful of offensive stars who could argue for contract extensions ahead of the 2023 regular season.
Pittsburgh will not be handing out anywhere close to T.J. Watt money in any of those cases, and it may not even sign Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth or Chukwuma Okorafor to long-term deals.
Harris' contract situation is the most fascinating one on the roster. He has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL in his short career, but value of the position is at an all-time low.
A case could be made for Freiermuth and Okorafor to get paid before Harris because of their expected career length compared to the star running back.
Najee Harris
Harris already outperformed his rookie contract.
The 2021 first-round pick ran for 1,200 yards in his rookie season and 1,034 yards in his sophomore campaign.
The Alabama product is scheduled to earn $1.8 million in 2023 and $2.4 million in the final year of his deal in 2024, per Spotrac.
The recent franchise tag and contract situations with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs set up a complicated scenario for the Steelers and Harris.
Pittsburgh could develop Jaylen Warren over the next two years to be Harris' replacement, and that would help it avoid handing out a large pay day to its current star running back.
The Steelers will have to pay Kenny Pickett and George Pickens at some point in the next few years, and saving cost on a running back could be a way to boost the salaries of the young quarterback-wide receiver tandem.
Harris is more than deserving of an extension, but actually getting one is more than a complicated process in the 2023 version of the NFL.
Pat Freiermuth
Freiermuth will not make over $1.5 million in base salary in the next two seasons.
The 2021 second-round pick may need to prove his worth in 2023 to earn a large extension, but he has to be on the shortlist of candidates on the current roster.
Freiermuth experienced an increase in targets, receptions and receiving yards from 2021 to 2022.
The statistical drop off was from seven to two touchdown catches, but if that number bounces back up in 2023, he has a strong case to be paid more.
Freiermuth has the potential to be one of the top tight ends in football, and he could develop alongside Pickett for years to come.
The Steelers may prefer to have a pass-catching unit led by Pickens and Freiermuth over a franchise running back in Harris.
If that is the case, Freiermuth could be one of the Steelers players next up in extension talks.
Chukwuma Okorafor
Pittsburgh's long-term foundation is not just about skill-position players.
The Steelers need to protect Pickett for many years, and that is where a long-term deal for Okorafor comes into play.
The 25-year-old offensive tackle will make $10.7 million over the next two seasons before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
The Steelers should do everything to ensure he does not get close to thinking about free agency, especially if they do not splash out a big contract for Harris.
They could have their quarterback, top pass protection, No. 1 wide out and best tight end locked up for multiple years to come, and that can lead to a rise up the AFC North standings.