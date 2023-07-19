Steelers' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp

0 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a handful of offensive stars who could argue for contract extensions ahead of the 2023 regular season.

Pittsburgh will not be handing out anywhere close to T.J. Watt money in any of those cases, and it may not even sign Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth or Chukwuma Okorafor to long-term deals.

Harris' contract situation is the most fascinating one on the roster. He has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL in his short career, but value of the position is at an all-time low.

A case could be made for Freiermuth and Okorafor to get paid before Harris because of their expected career length compared to the star running back.