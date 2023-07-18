Chiefs' Andy Reid: 'I Don't Know' If Chris Jones Will Be at Camp amid Contract Rumors

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones remains without a contract extension heading into the first week of training camp, and it's unclear if he plans to report without a new deal agreed upon.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided no clarity on the situation during his press conference on Tuesday when asked if Jones will be at camp when veterans report on Saturday.

"I don't know that. I'll have to just see how that goes," Reid said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons. "I mean, there's communication going on. That's the important part. And we just have to see."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper) reported last week on SportsCenter that the Chiefs were "optimistic" about getting a deal done with Jones, adding that an extension is "likely" to come before training camp.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract and he has a $28.3 million cap hit.

The 29-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL, posting 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 44 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits in 17 games.

Jones went on to finish third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection.

With Jones having proved to be a significant part of the Chiefs defense, the two sides will hopefully come to an agreement to keep him in Kansas City far beyond the 2023 campaign.