WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18

Credit: WWE.com.

With just 12 days remaining before Great American Bash 2023, WWE NXT presented a night of action as a part of its July 18 edition.



After getting a peak at the gold brand last week, Dominik Mysterio returned alongside Rhea Ripley to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Would Dirty Dom throw a wrench into the plans of GAB challenger Mustafa Ali?



Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer hoped to shut up Los Lotharios, who have menaced NXT for weeks. Could they beat the seasoned duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo?



Gigi Dolin and Kiana James would fight for a second time following weeks of mind games. Thea Hail hoped to pick up more momentum in a match with Elektra Lopez. Which women would win and emerge as potential challengers to Tiffany Stratton?



Tony D'Angelo would make his Homecoming to NXT after a long stint in the local penitentiary. Gallus was certain to be close behind, awaiting a coming challenge from The Don and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.



It was also expected that Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov would have something to say as the date approached for their NXT Championship clash.



It was not the most eye-catching night of action, but NXT continued to deliver fresh matches while building toward another major premium live event.

