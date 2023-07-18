WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 18July 18, 2023
With just 12 days remaining before Great American Bash 2023, WWE NXT presented a night of action as a part of its July 18 edition.
After getting a peak at the gold brand last week, Dominik Mysterio returned alongside Rhea Ripley to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Would Dirty Dom throw a wrench into the plans of GAB challenger Mustafa Ali?
Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer hoped to shut up Los Lotharios, who have menaced NXT for weeks. Could they beat the seasoned duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo?
Gigi Dolin and Kiana James would fight for a second time following weeks of mind games. Thea Hail hoped to pick up more momentum in a match with Elektra Lopez. Which women would win and emerge as potential challengers to Tiffany Stratton?
Tony D'Angelo would make his Homecoming to NXT after a long stint in the local penitentiary. Gallus was certain to be close behind, awaiting a coming challenge from The Don and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.
It was also expected that Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov would have something to say as the date approached for their NXT Championship clash.
It was not the most eye-catching night of action, but NXT continued to deliver fresh matches while building toward another major premium live event.
Ilja Dragunov Stands Up to Carmelo Hayes
- Melo admitted that he could not work at the same physical pace as Dragunov has in the past few weeks.
- The A Champion also said he knew that everyone was judging him as NXT champion.
- "For one of us, it is going to be champagne. For the other one of us, it is going to be just pain." Melo committed to this line fully, more than it deserved.
Carmelo Hayes blamed Ilja Dragunov for costing him and Trick Williams the main event last week. The Czar made clear that he was doing what he needed to in order to finally fight for the NXT Championship. The two ended the segment glaring eye to eye.
This was fine but not a very exciting start to the show. Melo is a much better promo than Dragunov, so he had to hold back to avoid overshadowing him. With limited build, this also just lacked real heat.
The match will be great, but NXT continues to struggle to take the necessary steps to make Melo feuds must-watch television. Other stories across the show are more involved while The A Champion just relies on his natural charisma and athleticism to get by.
C-
Los Lotharios vs. Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee (w/ Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon)
- Los Lotharios caught Frazer diving and threw him into Dragon as the luchador went for his own dive.
- Los Lotharios press slammed Dragon then Angel hit Frazer with a moonsault outside while Humberto hit the luchador with one inside for a nearfall.
- Humberto kicked out of Dragon's sit-out powerbomb, which may indicate that is no longer his finisher.
- After the match, Garza yelled at Humberto until he got pushed to the floor. Humberto walked out on his partner through the crowd.
After Los Lotharios got too focused on flirting with Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon at ringside, Nathan Frazer took them out with a dropkick and outside dive. He sent Humberto back into the ring to take a tilt-a-whirl inverted DDT to win.
This was a phenomenal tag team match. Dragon and Frazer keep delivering each week in the ring. It also helped that Los Lotharios were working motivated. It is shocking a team this good could not find time on SmackDown or Raw.
While it is concerning that Los Lotharios and seem set to break up, the future should be still be bright for Angel and Humberto. They are impressive, polished athletes. If they stick with NXT, they can have good matches together and apart with the NXT roster.
Dragon and Frazer def. Los Lotharios by pinfall.
A-
Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James
- NXT Anonymous caught Booker T motivating Roxanne Perez to refocus after her loss to Blair Davenport.
- Baron Corbin found himself in the wood at the end of the flaming TIKI torches.
Gigi Dolin got too focused on Kiana James' bag after it was pulled into the ring. James took advantage and hit her with a 401K on the bag.
After an uninvolved three minutes, this match crawled to a lazy finish that made Dolin look terrible. This was a waste after another month of build for this rivalry.
The only thing interesting in this story is the tease that Dolin may push James to evolve. That was not seen in this match at all. Dolin just lost some credibility.
James def. Dolin by pinfall.
D
