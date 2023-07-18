NHL Won't Consider In-Season Tournament After NBA's Reveal for Inaugural Format

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It appears the NHL is not interested in following in the NBA's footsteps.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday that the league is not considering the addition of an in-season tournament to its regular-season schedule.

"No consideration being given to in-season tournaments," he told ESPN via email.

NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh also told ESPN that the players have "not yet" discussed the possibility of adding an in-season tournament. However, he acknowledged that it could be a possibility.

"I think it's worth looking at anything that's out there," Walsh said. "I tell players all the time, even if you have an idea that you think is kind of off the wall a little bit, just run it by me. You never know what turns into a brilliant idea."

Walsh added that players have been more interested in international possibilities being considered during the regular-season schedule. NHL players have not represented their respective countries since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The hope is that the World Cup of Hockey will be played in 2025 after the NHL and NHLPA agreed in November 2022 to forego pursuing the tournament in 2024, stating that it was "not feasible" to hold the tournament next year.

A return to the Olympics in 2026 is also on the table for the NHL. The International Ice Hockey Federation said in January that it wants a decision on the league's participation in the event by spring 2024.

The NBA announced July 8 the addition of an in-season tournament involving all 30 teams. It will begin Nov. 3 with the group stage and run through Dec. 9. All games except the championship game will be counted toward the regular season standings.

The winning team will receive the NBA Cup and each player will receive $500,000 for their efforts while players on the runner-up will each receive $200,000. Players on the losing team of the semifinals and the losing team of the quarterfinals will also receive financial compensation.