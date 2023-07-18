Giants' Jarrad Davis Placed on Season-Ending IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The New York Giants have placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on season-ending injured reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The news comes after ESPN's Jordan Ranaan reported last week that Davis was expected to miss "significant time" after undergoing knee surgery.

The Giants signed Davis off the Detroit Lions' practice squad late last season and he appeared in a Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, posting one quarterback hit, 11 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

The 28-year-old then appeared in two postseason games for the Giants, posting one quarterback hit and seven tackles.

With second-year linebacker Darrian Beavers recovering from a torn ACL this offseason, Davis was getting a decent amount of first-team reps this spring. Micah McFadden now figures to compete for the starting job.

The Lions selected Davis in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Florida. He spent four seasons with the franchise and posted 10.5 sacks, one interception, 10 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 305 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits.

Davis signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets in 2021 and he went on to record 25 tackles in nine games. He was a major disappointment for Gang Green and he found himself back in Detroit to begin the 2022 campaign.

Losing Davis is a tough blow for the Giants in 2023, though it's not nearly as significant as potentially losing star running back Saquon Barkley for the entire season. Barkley and the Giants were unable to agree to a long-term extension by Monday's deadline and it's possible he sits out the year.