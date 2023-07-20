Mets' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Mets' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 MLB Trade DeadlineJuly 20, 2023
With a 44-50 record entering play on Wednesday, the New York Mets, leaving them 17.5 games back in the NL East standings and eight games out of the final wild-card spot with five teams to overtake to get there.
It's tough to justify buying at the trade deadline during what is shaping up to be a lost season, but the front office could take an opportunistic approach by selling off some expiring contracts like Tommy Pham and David Robertson while also targeting controllable players who can help in the future.
Ahead, we've highlighted two players the team should target and taken a quick look at who they would be wise to avoid.
Target: RHP Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics
The Mets will have at least one hole to plug in the starting rotation next season with veteran Carlos Carrasco headed for free agency and unlikely to be retained in the midst of a season where he has a 5.35 ERA in 65.2 innings.
With a team-friendly $1.9 million contract this year and club control through the 2025 season, Paul Blackburn could be a nice low-cost addition to eat innings at the back of the rotation the next two-plus years.
The 2021 All-Star has a 5.48 ERA in 42.2 innings this year, but he has been the victim of some bad luck, and his 3.72 FIP is a good sign of positive regression to come. The A's should be motivated sellers since he's already 29 years old and unlikely to be part of the club's next potential contender.
Target: RHP Justin Lawrence, Colorado Rockies
Justin Lawrence has been a breakout star in the Colorado Rockies bullpen this year, posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 with six saves and eight holds in 41 appearances.
The 28-year-old has a deceptive, crossfire delivery that helps his stuff play up, and his repertoire includes a mid-90s sinker and a sweeping slider that has limited opposing hitters to a .104 average and .125 slugging percentage.
The Rockies don't need to move him with club control through the 2028 season, and he won't even be arbitration-eligible for the first time until after next year, but his value might never be higher than it is right now.
For the Mets, he could potentially fill the closer's role the rest of the year if David Robertson is traded, and then serve as one of the team's primary setup relievers going forward once Edwin Díaz returns to the mound.
Players to Avoid
The Mets should not target any rentals at the deadline, plain and simple.
Whether it's a starting pitching upgrade like Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty or Lucas Giolito, or a bat like Jeimer Candelario, Cody Bellinger or Randal Grichuk.
According to FanGraphs, the Mets currently have a 14.8 percent chance of making the playoffs, which ranks 10th among the 15 teams in the National League. Doubling down on a disappointing season by trading away prospect talent for two-month rentals just doesn't make sense.
That doesn't mean they should simply sit on their hands at the deadline, as now is the time to start searching for upgrades to next year's team, but anyone on their radar needs to have club control through at least 2024.