Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley Sitting Week 1 vs. Cowboys Is 'Definitely on the Table'

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal before the Monday 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach new contracts with their teams.

Barkley can still play on the $10.1 million franchise tag, but he can also sit out a la ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in 2018.

At the least, it appears Barkley could now be absent for the team's Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Dianna Russini to Ryen Russillo of The Ringer:

"I've been around Saquon a lot. He is such a competitor and he cares, and he cares about his image. And by the way, that's not a knock. I think it's a compliment to him, because it's about, he encompasses it all. It's not just about what he can do on the field. He wants to be the face of the franchise, and it's important to him.

"So I do think in the end, I think he shows up. But I think between now and then, it's going to sway."

The Giants selected Barkley, a five-year veteran, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler who just amassed 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns for a Giants team that made its first postseason since 2016 and won its first playoff game since January 2012.

There's no denying Barkley's tremendous talent. The fact of the matter is that it's very difficult for any running back to achieve a lucrative second contract these days given the league's ongoing devaluation of the position.

Barkley isn't the only franchised star running back to not get a long-term deal this year, as the Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard and the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs are also on that list. The Los Angeles Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler were unable to come to terms on a long-term extension this offseason too.

Ultimately, an oddity has been created in the NFL where running backs can be among the best players in the league but not be rewarded for their production. We'll see how this trend develops in the present and future, but as of now, it's clear that elite play for a running back doesn't mean long-term security.