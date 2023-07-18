Mets Rumors: Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto Scouted by NYM GM; Projected No. 2 Starter

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The 2023 season is shaping up to be a lost one for the New York Mets, but general manager Billy Eppler is reportedly already looking for pitching for next year

Andy Martino of SNY reported Eppler traveled to Japan to watch Nippon Professional Baseball ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitch. Martino cited a talent evaluator who projected Yamamoto as a No. 2 or 3 starter with a variety of pitches, including a formidable fastball.

New York will need pitching depth next year, especially if it elects to trade Justin Verlander and/or Max Scherzer to a contender ahead of this year's deadline.

That Eppler is looking toward Japan comes as no surprise given his history.

He signed Kodai Senga to the Mets last offseason, and, as Mike Axisa of CBS Sports noted, played a role in the New York Yankees adding Masahiro Tanaka as an assistant general manager and the Los Angeles Angels adding Shohei Ohtani as their general manager.

That is quite the track record of success and Senga, who previously pitched for Nippon Professional Baseball's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, was an All-Star this year in his first season in Major League Baseball.

Yamamoto may be even better.

His resume includes two Eiji Sawamura Awards, which is Japan's version of the Cy Young, as well as two Pacific League MVPs and four All-Star selections. He has been brilliant this season with a 1.61 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 100.1 innings.

What's more, the right-hander turns 25 years old in August and should remain in his prime for the foreseeable future.

New York is just 43-50 this season and 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. It may need to make multiple splashes this offseason to realistically compete in 2024, and Yamamoto would qualify as one considering he is someone who would provide an immediate boost to the starting rotation.