British Open 2023: Top Storylines to Track, Latest Odds and Predictions

3 of 3

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In the broad scope, one of the top storylines will involve LIV golfers like Smith. The Open Championship is likely to be the last tournament in which members of LIV Golf and PGA Tour pros face off.



There may eventually be a PGA-LIV merger, but until it actually happens the two circuits are set to go their separate ways after this weekend. It's also unclear what the future holds for both leagues.



"There's obviously a lot of things that are up in the air that no one really knows at the moment," Smith said, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti. "There's a lot of uncertainty but I'm optimistic LIV will be around in the future."

Smith will be one of several LIV golfers in the field, along with standouts like s Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Henrik Stenson.

Smith, Mickelson, Oosthuizen and Stenson are also past winners of the Open Championship. Other past winners in the field include Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson.



There's a chance that fans will get to see a repeat champion for the first time since Ernie Els won his second Open Championship in 2012.



If McIlroy is the repeat winner, he'll also claim his first major since the 2014 PGA Championship. McIlroy is usually good for a storyline or two, and his quest to end a major drought will be a big one this weekend.



Though the 34-year-old hasn't won a major in nearly a decade, he isn't coming in with a lack of confidence.



"I've just got to go out and play golf," McIlroy said, per Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel. "Since 2014, I've won everything else there is to win in the game apart from a major championship, so I know I'm good."

Will McIlroy be good enough to win Major No. 5? The prediction here is that he will.



McIlroy will face stiff competition from the likes of Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. However, he's also been playing extremely well as of late, following a rough start to the season.



Since missing the cut at The Masters, McIlroy hasn't finished outside of the top 50, has six top-10 finishes in seven starts and is fresh off a win at the Genesis Scottish Open.



McIlroy's breakthrough at The Renaissance Club last weekend should provide the momentum he needs to thrive. At the very least, expect McIlroy to be in contention in front of what should be a fairly supportive crowd on Sunday.



Top 5 Prediction

1. Rory McIlroy



2. Scottie Scheffler



3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Jon Rahm



5. Brooks Koepka



Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.