Cody Ince Dies at 23: Former Iowa OL Was Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten in 2020

AP Photo/Justin Hayworth

Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince died over the weekend at the age of 23.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz issued a statement Tuesday after learning about Ince's death:

"I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince's sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program—his coaches and teammates—are mourning his loss."

Ince was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2020. He graduated in 2022 but didn't play for the football team despite having a fifth year of eligibility.

Per John Steppe of The Gazette, the initial obituary and news release from the school didn't identify a cause of death.

Ince was a 247Sports 3-star prospect coming out of Unity High School in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. He committed to play football at Iowa in June 2017 as a member of the 2018 class.

After redshirting as a freshman, Ince appeared in 11 games during the 2019 season. He played in 18 total games in 2020 and 2021, making 10 starts at left guard during that span.