Chiefs' Kelce, 49ers' Kittle Headline Top 10 TE in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's good to be Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end just won his second Super Bowl title and was named to the First Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career while making his case as the best tight end in the league.

And Madden NFL 24 rewarded him for those efforts with a spot in the 99 club.

Madden released the ratings for the top tight ends in the newest edition of the game, and Kelce tops the list ahead of George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (99 overall)

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (96 overall)

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (95 overall)

4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (90 overall)

5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (89 overall)

6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (87 overall)

7. Darren Waller, New York Giants (86 overall)

8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (85 overall)

9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (84 overall)

10. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (84 overall)

That Kelce is No. 1 comes as no surprise.

Last season was his seventh consecutive one with more than 1,000 receiving yards, underscoring his incredible consistency and ability to impact the game as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He finished with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns and showed no signs of slowing even at 33 years old.

Kelce's reliable presence is a major reason the Chiefs were still the best team in the league even after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and he came through in the biggest moments with four touchdowns in three playoff games.

One of those came in the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kittle can't match Kelce's overall receiving numbers, but his ability as a blocker and role in one of the most loaded offenses in the league in San Francisco makes him a clear choice for the No. 2 spot on the list.

He finished the 2022 campaign with 60 catches for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns, which marked the first time in his career he reached double-digit touchdowns. He was a security blanket in the red zone even on a team that featured Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell and Brandon Aiyuk.

Kelce still has bragging rights for now, but there may be a Super Bowl matchup in store if both tight ends live up to their potential again in 2023.