Chubb, McCaffrey, Jacobs, Henry Headline Top 10 RBs in Madden NFL 24 Player Ratings

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey is the do-everything playmaker, Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards and Derrick Henry is an unstoppable force.

But they are all looking up at Nick Chubb when it comes to ratings in Madden NFL 24.

The consistency from the Cleveland Browns star was rewarded Wednesday with a 97 overall ranking when Madden released the list of the top-rated running backs in the game. He came in just ahead of McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Henry of the Tennessee Titans:

1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (97 overall)

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (96 overall)

3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (95 overall)

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (94 overall)

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (93 overall)

6. Dalvin Cook, Free Agent (91 overall)

7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (89 overall)

8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (89 overall)

9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (88 overall)

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (88 overall)

Chubb may not be the flashiest player on the list, but he has been excellent for Cleveland every year since it selected him with a second-round pick in 2018.

He finished the past season with 302 carries for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 27 catches for 239 yards and one score. It was the fourth consecutive season the Georgia product surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and the fourth straight year he was named to the Pro Bowl.

That was enough for Chubb to just eclipse McCaffrey despite the latter's ability to impact the game in a number of ways.

McCaffrey finished the 2022 season with 244 carries for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns. The pass-catching numbers alone would be solid for a wide receiver, but he is also one of the best running backs in the league.

San Francisco acquired the two-time Pro Bowler via trade from the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 campaign, and he provided a jolt to an already loaded offense. Fantasy football players are surely jumping at the chance to take him with the No. 1 pick for 2023, as a full season in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense means he could be in store for even better numbers.

Perhaps he will even threaten Jacobs' crown as the league's reigning rushing leader.

The Raiders star tallied 340 carries for an NFL-best 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was enough to earn a spot on the First Team All-Pro, but Las Vegas still didn't reward him with a long-term contract extension ahead of Monday's deadline.

He wasn't the only one from the top 10 running backs list in Madden who couldn't come to terms on a deal, as Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard also failed to do so with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

At least they have teams, though, as Dalvin Cook remains a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings released him this offseason.

If nothing else, that gives virtual general managers the opportunity to sign one of the league's best playmakers as a free agent when starting a new dynasty mode in Madden NFL 24.