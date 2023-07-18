49ers' Deebo Samuel Not Ranked Among Top 10 WRs by NFL Coaches, Execs

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A group of NFL coaches, scouts, executives and players agrees with Deebo Samuel's own assessment of his 2022 season.

In a survey of the league's top wide receivers conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel wasn't ranked among the top 10 players at the position. He was included among the honorable mentions on the list.

"He's the guy you game-plan against when you play San Fran. It's not George Kittle, it's Deebo," one AFC executive told Fowler. "He can take over the game with his big-play ability, his RAC and physicality."

Speaking to reporters at 49ers' mandatory minicamp in June, Samuel described his 2022 season as "awful" and admitted to not being in peak physical condition.

Fowler did note Samuel is "one of the tougher evaluations on the list" because he's viewed more as an offensive weapon than a pure wide receiver in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Samuel coined the term "wide back" in January 2022 to describe his role on the team. He racked up 1,770 yards from scrimmage on 77 receptions and 59 rushing attempts during the 2021 season.

One reason Samuel cited for being out of shape was the stalemate he had with the 49ers last offseason that prompted him to request a trade.

The two sides were able to put aside those issues when he signed a three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million, but the deal wasn't finalized until Aug. 1 after training camp had already started.

Samuel missed time last season with two different injuries. He sat out San Francisco's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with a strained hamstring.

The 27-year-old was carted off the field in the second quarter of the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sprained MCL and ankle in his left leg. He sat out the next three games before returning for the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season was the least productive year of Samuel's career on a per-touch basis. He averaged just 8.8 yards per touch, nearly three yards below his career average (11.6).

Some regression was to be expected after Samuel had a career year in 2021, but he had his fewest yards per reception (11.3), receiving yards per game (48.6) and yards per target (6.7) last season.

The 49ers have a deep roster of skill-position talent, including Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, that their offense was able to play at a high level. But a return to form by Samuel in 2023 could be enough to get them over the top after losing in the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two years.