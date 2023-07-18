Hot Takes from Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, Sons of LeBron, Carmelo vs. Cameron Boozer

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in high school hoops were in action Monday night in a primetime AAU matchup.

Several children of NBA superstars were on the floor as Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony and Team Strive For Greatness took on Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and the Miami-based Nightrydas Elite at Bishop Gorman high school in Las Vegas.

Bryce and Kiyan are the sons of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony while the Boozer twins are the sons of retired NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Undisputedly the best AAU team in the country, having recently won Peach Jam, Nightrydas Elite were led by the twins in the 77-69 victory, namely Cameron, who is the No. 1 player in the class of 2025, per 247 Sports Composite.

He finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, just doing everything all over the floor for his squad, including several highlight-worthy moments.

While Bryce isn't quite as heralded as his older brother Bronny, who's set to attend USC in the fall, he's ready to begin his own basketball journey this year at the Campbell Hall School in California.

As for Kiyan, a four-star shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of New York for 2025, he'll look to continue dominating the northeast in his sophomore season at Long Island Lutheran.

All members of the class of 2025, this certainly won't be the last time this group of high school stars face off, with all of them only entering their sophomore year.

Monday night was simply an incredible preview of what the next generation of pro hoopers may look like.