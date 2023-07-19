Eagles' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp

0 of 3

The best teams in the NFL identify talent early and lock it up with contract extensions early. Thus, the Philadelphia Eagles already have most of their core under contract for the foreseeable future.

Most notably this offseason, they gave Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million contract extension. They did it before the Bengals gave Joe Burrow his extension or the Chargers gave Justin Herbert the bag which is likely going to make Howie Roseman look really smart when those contracts come out.

Giving out contract extensions before a player even sniffs the open market often saves money in the long run while making players feel appreciated and valued.

Of course, there are downsides. Giving out extensions too early can be detrimental as that's how you wind up with a contract that ends up becoming dead cap when the team is forced to move on early.

While most of the best players on the Eagles roster are either ineligible for an extension or haven't really earned one yet, there are a few candidates in Philly as the team heads to training camp.