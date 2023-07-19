Eagles' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp

Eagles' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training CampJuly 19, 2023
The best teams in the NFL identify talent early and lock it up with contract extensions early. Thus, the Philadelphia Eagles already have most of their core under contract for the foreseeable future.
Most notably this offseason, they gave Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million contract extension. They did it before the Bengals gave Joe Burrow his extension or the Chargers gave Justin Herbert the bag which is likely going to make Howie Roseman look really smart when those contracts come out.
Giving out contract extensions before a player even sniffs the open market often saves money in the long run while making players feel appreciated and valued.
Of course, there are downsides. Giving out extensions too early can be detrimental as that's how you wind up with a contract that ends up becoming dead cap when the team is forced to move on early.
While most of the best players on the Eagles roster are either ineligible for an extension or haven't really earned one yet, there are a few candidates in Philly as the team heads to training camp.
RB D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift has yet to suit up for the Eagles yet. They swapped seventh-round picks and gave up a fourth-rounder to the Detroit Lions for him this offseason.
That being said, the former second-rounder figures to be a good fit in the offense. Swift never quite became the runner the Lions hoped he would be but he has proven to be a capable receiver and the running may improve behind the Eagles offensive line.
Swift had 931 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns despite taking a back seat to Jamaal Williams with the Lions last season.
This season, the Eagles will get his production at bargain value. He'll count just $1.8 million toward the cap.
However, if the Eagles like what they see out of him so far, it would be a good time to get a contract extension done. After watching Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley all go without an extension, the market is dire for running backs.
With all three of them set to hit the market next season, there's going to be a plethora of talented backs available. An extension makes sense for both sides. For Swift, it's a chance to guarantee himself some money over the next few seasons.
For the Eagles, it's about locking up a piece of their offense and ensuring continuity for a few more years while the running back market is still down.
T/G Jack Driscoll
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith get a lot of credit for the Eagles offense but a dominant offensive line has played a large role in the unit as well. Philadelphia has done a great job of putting together their group up front while developing depth.
Jack Driscoll has been an underrated part of that depth.
The former fourth-round pick has shown the versatility to play either guard or tackle position while playing in 37 games and making 16 starts over the last three seasons. As Lane Johnson continues to get older, it's more important to have a solid succession plan at right tackle.
The Eagles have done a lot to secure the interior of the offensive line. Drafting Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen in successive drafts gives them long-term plans at center and guard as Jason Kelce gets closer to retirement.
Their depth at tackle took a hit this offseason as Andre Dillard left in free agency to go to the Tennessee Titans. Now, it'll be up to Driscoll to sub in at either tackle spot if Jordan Mailata or Johnson go down.
If the Eagles want to continue deing a dominant offense they have to continue to develop one of the best lines in the league. Getting Driscoll back for the foreseeable future is a step in that direction.
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
The fact that two players who just signed one-year deals make this list shows how set the Eagles are for the next few years from a financial perspective. They already have most of their blue chip talents signed.
But it's worth taking a look at getting Olamide Zaccheaus on a longer contract already. The Eagles aren't going to find a better value as their third receiver unless they decide to draft one with a Day 1 or 2 pick.
Zaccheaus comes to the Eagles off a strong year for the Falcons. He started 13 games in Alanta's run-heavy scheme, reeling in 40 of his 61 targets for 533 yards and three touchdowns.
Zaccheaus should fit in nicely as an underneath receiver who can work the slot and find open spaces left by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Quez Watkins was not efficient in his role and was charged with three drops.
Conversely, Zaccheaus had no drops on the year and was a more consistent presence for Atlanta.
The 25-year-old is still young, he continues to get better and fills a need for the Eagles. It's not a pressing need, but it wouldn't be a bad idea for Philadelphia to gauge his interest on extending if they like what they see in training camp.