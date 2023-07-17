76ers Rumors: James Harden, Daryl Morey Have 'Severed' Relationship amid Trade Talks

Tim Nwachukwu

After working together for nearly a decade, James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey are experiencing a divide in their longstanding relationship amid the star guard's trade request, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported that Harden opted in to the final year of his contract for $35.6 million and demanded a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers because the 2017-18 MVP felt that the 76ers weren't being genuine in their negotiations over a long-term deal.

"The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it's essentially fractured throughout this process," Charania said on the latest episode of The Rally.

