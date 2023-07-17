Warriors' Stephen Curry Talks Golf Hole-in-One: 'It Was Special for Sure'

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took his skills to the golf course and won the ACC Championship this weekend, and his hole-in-one on Saturday made him the talk of the sports world.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of NBA Today, Curry told ESPN's Malika Andrews how much it meant to him that his shot helped draw more eyes to the sport of golf:

"It was crazy, because it's cool to know there's so many newcomers to the game of golf, even in the league there's so many guys that are talking about it, especially in the offseason, how they're getting out on the course in their free time and all that. So to have a golf highlight that got people talking about it, it was special for sure. So I'm hoping more people get clubs in their hands and get out there and play because it's that much fun."

Curry's hole-in-one was the first ever on the 152-yard seventh hole at the ACC Championship. The four-time NBA champion celebrated the feat just as much as he did some of the biggest shots of his basketball career.

Curry won the celebrity tournament on Sunday with a walk-off eagle putt that ignited the crowd. The 35-year-old looks like he could have a fruitful golf career once he's ready to hang up his basketball sneakers.