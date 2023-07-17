Yankees Rumors: Catcher, Starting Pitching, Bullpen Help Eyed at MLB Trade Deadline

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly hoping to fill multiple holes on their roster before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Yankees have had their sights set on corner outfield help and are also looking improve their catching situation, their starting rotation and their bullpen.

Following Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies, the Yankees are tied with the Boston Red Sox for last place in the American League East at 50-44.

For well over a month, the Yanks have been without superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge due to a torn ligament in his big toe.

Judge took batting practice and did some running Friday, but there is still no official timetable for his return.

New York has struggled mightily during Judge's absence, going 15-19 since he broke through the bullpen door in right field at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular catch last month.

The Yanks have not gotten consistent offensive production from other key members of their lineup, such as Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and D.J. LeMahieu, placing even greater emphasis on Judge's absence.

Adding a corner outfielder at the deadline would give the Yankees a bit more leeway if Judge misses significantly more time or isn't his usual self once he returns from the IL.

Feinsand reported Sunday that Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is on New York's radar as a potential addition.

Additionally, the catcher position has been something of a black hole for the Yankees offensively in recent years, and that continues to be the case in 2023, as Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka aren't contributing much at the plate.

Trevino, who is a defensive maven who won a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove last season in along with earning his first career All-Star selection, is slashing just .214/.262/.318 with four home runs and 15 RBI, while Higashioka is slashing .229/.266/.389 with five homers and 23 RBI.

An offensive threat at catcher could help take a dead spot out of the Yankees' lineup, but good catchers are at a premium, and it may not be easy to land one on the trade market.

Relative to hitting, pitching has been a strength for the Yankees this season, as they rank eighth in MLB with a team ERA of 3.85, but they haven't been without their shortcomings in that area.

Gerrit Cole has been a true ace, and both Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán have pitched well of late, but Nestor Cortes is on the IL and both Luis Severino and Carlos Rodón have struggled since returning from injuries.

Severino is 1-4 with a 7.38 ERA in nine starts, while Rodón is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA in two starts after signing a huge free-agent contract during the offseason.

Also, while several members of the bullpen have performed well, including Clay Holmes (2.39 ERA), Wandy Peralta (2.48 ERA), Tommy Kahnle (2.12 ERA), Ian Hamilton (1.86 ERA) and Michael King (3.02 ERA), other pitchers who were expected to be big parts of the pen in Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Trivino and Scott Effross are on the IL.

Holmes has been the Yanks' primary closer with 11 saves in 14 chances, but manager Aaron Boone mixes and matches at times in the ninth inning.

If a legitimate closer becomes available, acquiring him would give the Yankees a much clearer pecking order in the bullpen and perhaps make the late-game decisions easier for Boone.