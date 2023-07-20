Answering All Your Lionel Messi Questions Ahead of Inter Miami Debut

0 of 6

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

It's official!

After declaring his intentions to play in Major League Soccer a month earlier, Inter Miami announced the signing of seven-time Ballon d'Or Winner and World Cup Champion Lionel Messi.

The football world was excited and intrigued when news broke that the 36-year-old would be joining the South Florida-based club.

The Argentine has been a world-class player for his entire career and his move to MLS has generated a lot of attention.

Miami leaned into their newfound spotlight as they hosted an unveiling event, dubbed La PresentaSIon, at their home base, DRV PNK Stadium, where they celebrated the signings of Messi and his ex-Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who has also recently joined the team.

Fans and pundits alike are eager to see what Messi can do in this new environment and many are hoping that his presence will help elevate Miami, who are currently sitting last in the Eastern Conference with no wins through their last 11 matches.

In anticipation of his upcoming debut on Friday against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, fans want the answers to several questions that are swirling around about La Pulga before he steps on the field.

Here are some answers to those inquiries ahead of Messi's Miami debut.