Cowboys' Dak Prescott Praised by NFL Exec: 'Been a Top-10 QB... I'm Not Down on Him'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott actually rose in a poll of the NFL's top quarterbacks by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler despite having a down season by his usual standards.

The two-time Pro Bowler moved up from 10th to ninth.

"He's been a top-10 quarterback for a few years now," an AFC executive said to Fowler. "Part of his game that was so great was the ability to run the ball and throw more play-action off that. They didn't have that as much with weapons on [the] outside. But I'm not down on him. He's accurate, he can extend and make plays. He's elite in his decision-making."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.