British Open 2023: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview
The buildup to the 2023 Open Championship is all about Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy is back at Royal Liverpool this week, the site of his third major title, and he added to the hype around him with a win at the Scottish Open on Sunday.
There are sky high expectations for McIlroy to end his nine-year major drought, but he isn't the only big name in great form going into the final major of 2023.
Scottie Scheffler, who is a co-favorite with McIlroy as of Monday morning, has been the most consistent golfer in the world this season and he is after his second major title in as many years.
McIlroy and Scheffler make up just the start of the list of potential contenders for the Claret Jug.
Reigning champion Cameron Smith is trying to become the first repeat Open winner since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008.
Masters winner Jon Rahm, PGA champion Brooks Koepka and a whole cast of others will attempt to become the 14th different Champion Golfer of the Year since Harrington's repeat.
British Open Odds
Scottie Scheffler (+700; bet $100 to win $700)
Rory McIlroy (+700)
Jon Rahm (+1200)
Cameron Smith (+1800)
Viktor Hovland (+2000)
Brooks Koepka (+2000)
Xander Schuaffele (+2200)
Tyrrell Hatton (+2200)
Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)
Patrick Cantlay (+2200)
Rickie Fowler (+2200)
Collin Morikawa (+3000)
Favorites
McIlroy and Scheffler are the rightful favorites for the return of The Open to Royal Liverpool.
McIlroy will be under pressure not just from himself, but from the crowd that should be in his favor all week, to finally end the major drought that dates back to the 2014 PGA Championship.
The 34-year-old comes into the final major of 2023 off a win at the Scottish Open and with two top-10 major finishes on his resume this season from the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
The four-time major champion has four top-10 placings in his last six Open Championship starts, so the minimum requirement for him this week is another top-10 finish.
The same can be said about Scheffler's expectations. The 2022 Masters champion put himself inside the top 11 in each of the last nine events he played in.
Scheffler's remarkable consistency has made him the favorite to win any event on the PGA Tour.
The 27-year-old owns a tie for eighth and a tie for 21st in his two Open Championship starts, and he took a tie for third behind McIlroy in Scotland last week.
McIlroy and Scheffler are not guaranteed to win the Claret Jug, but there is a strong chance both of them will be contention for the win come Sunday.
Tournament Preview
McIlroy will be pegged as a potential winner because of his previous win at Royal Liverpool. Only he and Tiger Woods have won at the course since it was re-introduced into the British Open rotation in 2006.
Adam Scott is the only golfer in the 2023 field who finished in the top 10 in 2006 and 2014. Rickie Fowler tied for second with Sergio Garcia behind McIlroy in 2014, and Shane Lowry landed in the top 10.
That's the extent of previous course history within the field, and if the last two Opens at Royal Liverpool are an indicator, a low score will be required to win. Woods won at 18-under and McIlroy shot 17-under.
A year ago, Smith won at St. Andrews' with a 20-under score. The reigning champion should be considered one of the top golfers to contend with McIlroy and Scheffler.
Lowry, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth are among the recent Open winners who should be expected to contend on the weekend.
The Open presents the added element of links-style golf to the field, so it would not be a surprise if a few European players command the top of the leaderboard.
Multiple European golfers finished inside the top 10 in each of the last five British Opens.
McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton headline that group, but also look out for players like Robert MacIntrye and Adrian Meronk who could use this week as a chance to earn one of the last few Ryder Cup spots. MacIntyre was the runner-up to McIlroy at the Scottish Open and Meronk is fourth in the DP World Tour standings.
