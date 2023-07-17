British Open 2023: Field Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 3

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The buildup to the 2023 Open Championship is all about Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is back at Royal Liverpool this week, the site of his third major title, and he added to the hype around him with a win at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

There are sky high expectations for McIlroy to end his nine-year major drought, but he isn't the only big name in great form going into the final major of 2023.

Scottie Scheffler, who is a co-favorite with McIlroy as of Monday morning, has been the most consistent golfer in the world this season and he is after his second major title in as many years.

McIlroy and Scheffler make up just the start of the list of potential contenders for the Claret Jug.

Reigning champion Cameron Smith is trying to become the first repeat Open winner since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008.

Masters winner Jon Rahm, PGA champion Brooks Koepka and a whole cast of others will attempt to become the 14th different Champion Golfer of the Year since Harrington's repeat.