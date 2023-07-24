Every NBA Team's Biggest Win and Loss of the 2023 Offseason

1 of 30

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Biggest Win: Signing Dejounte Murray to four-year extension

One of the best free agents of the 2024 class is already off the board, with Murray agreeing to a four-year, $114 million extension with the Hawks that includes $6 million in incentives.

This was the most Murray could have signed for by extending off his current $17.7 million salary. A new rule in the CBA allows players to extend for 140 percent of their salary, up from 120 percent, which Atlanta took advantage of.

This is a terrific contract for the cash-conscious Hawks, especially since Murray looked like he was headed for a max contract after making the All-Star game in 2022. It's a good deal for Murray as well, who locks in a ton of guaranteed money, gets a player option in Year 4 and a 15 percent trade kicker.

Biggest Loss: The John Collins Trade Return

Trading Collins was inevitable if the Hawks wanted to extend Murray and give new deals to players like Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu, both free agents in 2024.

Still, a return of 36-year-old Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick is a far cry from what Atlanta could have gotten for Collins the past few years, especially before he signed his five-year, $125 million deal.

The Hawks did clear salary and create a $25.3 million trade exception, although this still seems like a disappointing end to what was once a promising career for Collins in Atlanta.