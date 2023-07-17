Lakers' LeBron James Shares Post Praising Mavs' Kyrie Irving's Ball-Handling on IG

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While LeBron James didn't get the chance to reunite with Kyrie Irving this offseason, he still holds his former teammate in high regard.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Instagram to praise the Dallas Mavericks point guard, agreeing with a post that declared Irving as the best ball-handler the NBA has ever seen:

James got a firsthand look at Irving's ball-handling wizardry during their partnership together with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017, which resulted in the franchise's first NBA championship in 2016.

There was a belief earlier this offseason that Irving was interested in joining James in Los Angeles. However, the 31-year-old ultimately opted to re-sign with the Mavs on a three-year deal.

Both the Lakers and the Mavs are hoping to contend for a title next season, so James and Irving will have to go through one another in order to achieve their ultimate goal.