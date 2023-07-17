Grading the Progress of 11 NHL Teams That Are Rebuilding

0 of 11

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Rebuilding is nothing new in sports and definitely not new when it comes to the NHL.

Some teams are able to turn things around in a year or two while others wander in the frozen wasteland for a decade or more trying to figure things out. Whether it's mostly painless or entirely painful leading to suffering, rebuilding is a fact of life.

Fortunately for us during this summer without hockey, there are a lot of teams either coming out of, in the midst of, or just entering the rebuilding process and we're going to grade them out accordingly and as fairly as possible.

So, how is your team faring in trying to reclaim past glory? Let's find out.