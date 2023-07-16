DeSean Jackson Hints at Retirement After 15 Years in NFL with Eagles, Ravens, More

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It seems like DeSean Jackson is done in the NFL.

The wide receiver posted the following message on Instagram on Sunday: "Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!"

While he didn't specify that it was a retirement, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted that is how many are perceiving it.

The 36-year-old entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 and played 15 seasons for the Eagles, Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

He is best known for his time in Philadelphia, where he spent his first six seasons and then returned for two more in 2019 and 2020.

All three of Jackson's Pro Bowl appearances came during his first stint with the team that drafted him, as did three of his five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He led the league with 22.5 yards per catch in 2010, which was the first of four times he did so.

That is a testament to his game-changing speed that allowed him to burn past cornerbacks and haul in deep balls in the open field. Jackson also used that speed as a dangerous punt returner who returned four for touchdowns in his first three years.

The California product led the league in yards per punt return in 2009 with 15.2 and then had one of the most famous punt returns in NFL history during the 2010 season when he returned one on the final play for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a dramatic comeback victory over the New York Giants.

Despite his impressive resume, Jackson was not the same player by the end of his career.

The last time he reached 800 receiving yards in a season was the 2016 campaign, while the most recent time he reached 500 yards was 2018. He appeared in seven games for the Ravens last season and finished with nine catches for 153 yards and zero touchdowns.

Still, Jackson will be remembered for his prime when he was one of the most electrifying playmakers in the league.