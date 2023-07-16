Suns' Roster, Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Cam Payne Trade, Bol Bol Contract

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns continued to fine-tune their roster Sunday as they build around the star quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Phoenix agreed to a one-year deal with 7'2" forward Bol Bol.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Suns are also trading point guard Cameron Payne, a second-round pick and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs.

That wasn't the last move executed by president of basketball operations James Jones, either. The team is acquiring three second-rounders from the Orlando Magic for the right to swap 2026 first-round picks, per Wojnarowski.

ESPN's Bobby Marks laid out the extent to which Phoenix is now leveraged in terms of first-round draft selections:

As Wojnarowski noted, the Suns do now have six second-round picks after recent deals.

Trading Payne at least alleviated the luxury tax burden for a team that hits the second tax apron even without his $6.5 million salary. Remove him and make no other additions, and the team would be looking at a $176.3 million payroll.

One glance at the lineup leads you to believe Jones might not be done. Phoenix is without a single experienced point guard with Chris Paul and now Payne out the door. Jordan Goodwin will back up Beal, who will be deputized as the de facto floor general heading into training camp, per Charania.

Phoenix Suns Projected Depth Chart

PG: Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Saben Lee

SG: Devin Booker, Eric Gordon, Damion Lee

SF: Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe

PF: Kevin Durant, Bol Bol, Ish Wainright

C: Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu

Acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets was the moment when the Suns pushed all of their chips in. Adding Beal made the roster even more top-heavy but didn't fundamentally change their overall outlook.

From the moment Durant arrived, Phoenix was operating with a championship window that can slam shut in a few years. The 13-time All-Star is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets underscores how he might not even stick around for that long.

That's to say nothing about the questions over Durant's durability and performance as he gets deeper and deeper into his 30s.

Winning a title will make whatever long-term pain follows that success worth it. The bill will come due sooner or later.

Should this aggressive approach ultimately backfire, Phoenix might become the new gold standard for NBA hubris.