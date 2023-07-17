Bears Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have a better roster heading into the 2023 NFL season than they had at the end of the 2022 campaign. However, they still need to get even better in order to be a playoff contender after finishing a league-worst 3-14 last year.

When training camp begins next week, the Bears are likely to have a lot of competition for roster spots. They have plenty of starting spots that will need to be decided, and there are quite a few players who could be on the roster bubble for much of the next two months.

With only 53 spots available, Chicago could have some tough decisions to make. And for the players vying to make the team, these will be crucial weeks ahead.

Here's a look at several Bears players who may need to have impressive showings in camp in order to avoid potentially being cut prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.