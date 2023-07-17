Chiefs Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, training camp is a time to gear up for the upcoming season. The stars on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster have nothing they need to prove.

For others, the summer is a critical time to prove they should make the Chiefs' 53-man roster. Players on the bubble will begin to try to do that when Kansas City opens camp on Sunday.

There will be a lot of talented players in training camp with the Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl title in four years to finish the 2022 NFL campaign. Their depth is a big reason why they've been so successful in recent seasons.

Here's a look at several Kansas City players who may need to have impressive showings in camp in order to potentially avoid being cut prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.