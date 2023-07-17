Chiefs Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Chiefs Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being CutJuly 17, 2023
For players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, training camp is a time to gear up for the upcoming season. The stars on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster have nothing they need to prove.
For others, the summer is a critical time to prove they should make the Chiefs' 53-man roster. Players on the bubble will begin to try to do that when Kansas City opens camp on Sunday.
There will be a lot of talented players in training camp with the Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl title in four years to finish the 2022 NFL campaign. Their depth is a big reason why they've been so successful in recent seasons.
Here's a look at several Kansas City players who may need to have impressive showings in camp in order to potentially avoid being cut prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
The Chiefs' backfield picture has become a bit more crowded over the past year. Isiah Pacheco emerged as the No. 1 running back last season, while veteran Jerick McKinnon continued to have a role in the offense. Then, the team signed La'Mical Perine earlier this offseason.
Where does that leave Clyde Edwards-Helaire? That's a good question. Because the 24-year-old has quite an uncertain future at the moment.
Edwards-Helaire, who was selected by Kansas City in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, has never played up to his potential over his first three NFL seasons. Last year, his numbers dipped even more, as he had 302 rushing yards, 151 receiving yards and six total touchdowns over 10 games.
It wouldn't be a surprise if the Chiefs tried to trade Edwards-Helaire. But if they're unsuccessful, and if he doesn't perform well in training camp, he could be a cut candidate as the regular season draws closer.
Richie James, WR
The receiving corps is another area of Kansas City's offensive roster with a lot of depth. That means there will be some tougher decisions to make later in training camp regarding which receivers to keep and which ones to cut.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice should be locks to make the team. Beyond that, a host of WRs will be battling for only a couple of spots. And it's always possible the Chiefs could still sign a wide receiver later this summer.
It could become tough for Richie James to land a spot on Kansas City's roster if he doesn't stand out during his first training camp with the team. The 27-year-old, who signed with the Chiefs earlier this offseason, is coming off the best season of his four-year career, as he recorded 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games for the New York Giants during the 2022 campaign.
But there are a lot of talented young receivers in Kansas City. So James can't afford to have a disappointing showing in training camp this summer.
Nic Jones, CB
In the 2023 NFL draft, the Chiefs used the No. 250 overall pick in the seventh round on Nic Jones, a 21-year-old cornerback out of Ball State. He may have been taken late, but he is an intriguing developmental player heading into his first professional season.
Jones improved throughout his four-year college career, which finished with him recording 23 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games during the 2022 season. Now, he'll look to try to make Kansas City's 53-man roster at the start of 2023.
It's not a guarantee Jones will make the cut, though. The Chiefs have a deep secondary, with a cornerback group that also includes Trent McDuffie, L'Jarius Sneed, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and others.
If Jones ends up getting cut, he could end up on Kansas City's practice squad. But that isn't going to be his goal heading into camp.