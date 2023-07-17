Giants Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

After snapping a five-year playoff drought and reaching the divisional round in 2022, the New York Giants are looking to take the proverbial next step in 2023. The process will begin in earnest on July 25, when veterans report to training camp.



New York is bringing a few new faces into camp this year, including trade acquisition Darren Waller, free-agent addition Parris Campbell and rookie first-round pick Deonte Banks. Should any of them not make the roster, it would come as a surprise.



However, several Giants are in far less secure situations entering camp. The reality for most NFL players is that making the regular-season roster is a fight. Teams can carry up to 90 players during camp but must trim rosters to 53 players by August 29.



Below, we'll examine three veterans who will have to show out in training camp to stick with the gameday roster in 2023. We'll look at their individual situations and what they could potentially provide New York should they make the team.

