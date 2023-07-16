Jewell Lloyd Wows Fans as Team Stewart Beats Team Wilson in 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

Jewell Lloyd Wows Fans as Team Stewart Beats Team Wilson in 2023 WNBA All-Star GameJuly 16, 2023
Team Stewart was dominant from start to finish in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, defeating Team Wilson 143-126 on Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
WNBA @WNBA
🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TEAMSTEWART?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TEAMSTEWART</a> WINS 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamStewart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamStewart</a> defeats <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamWilson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamWilson</a> 143-127 in the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> game behind <a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a>'s 31-PT performance 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/XRbShHa1FT">pic.twitter.com/XRbShHa1FT</a>
Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm was the star of the show for Team Stewart, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal in the victory.
Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty also had a solid performance for Team Stewart, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists off the bench after securing a victory and breaking records in the three-point competition on Friday.
WNBA All-Star Game Top Performers
Jewell Loyd, G, Team Stewart (Seattle Storm): 31 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL
A'ja Wilson, F, Team Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
Brittney Griner, C, Team Stewart (Phoenix Mercury): 18 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
Kelsey Plum, G, Team Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 30 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
Sabrina Ionescu, G, Team Stewart (New York Liberty): 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
Arike Ogunbowale, G, Team Wilson (Dallas Wings): 18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL
While numerous players likely could have taken home the WNBA All-Star Game MVP award, it was Loyd who nabbed the title for the first time in her career after setting the WNBA All-Star Game record with 31 points.
WNBA @WNBA
The Gold Mamba strikes again 🐍<a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a> has gone off for 25 PTS with 4:35 left in the 3Q!<br><br>📺 ABC | <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/7lcHF5DxP1">pic.twitter.com/7lcHF5DxP1</a>
Loyd caught much of the attention on social media, garnering MVP talk before the first half was even complete:
Darius Smith 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (aka MEME KING WARIUS) @dpas2009
Jewell Loyd has truly been a gem in this game. Outstanding! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/A1sE04TxZi">https://t.co/A1sE04TxZi</a>
Terrel Emerson @sir_chatterbox
Jewell Loyd shining for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamStewart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamStewart</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBATwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBATwitter</a>
Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion, is in the midst of her best WNBA season. She entered the All-Star Game averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29 games while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from deep.
While this was Loyd's game, it should also be mentioned that Brittney Griner was impressive in her first All-Star Game since 2021, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Griner missed the entire 2022 WNBA season while detained in Russia before being freed in a prisoner swap with the United States in December.
With the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game now complete, all eyes will shift toward the final push for the playoffs. The Aces have the best record in the league at 19-2.