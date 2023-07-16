Jewell Lloyd Wows Fans as Team Stewart Beats Team Wilson in 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

Team Stewart was dominant from start to finish in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, defeating Team Wilson 143-126 on Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm was the star of the show for Team Stewart, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal in the victory.

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty also had a solid performance for Team Stewart, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists off the bench after securing a victory and breaking records in the three-point competition on Friday.

WNBA All-Star Game Top Performers

Jewell Loyd, G, Team Stewart (Seattle Storm): 31 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

A'ja Wilson, F, Team Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

Brittney Griner, C, Team Stewart (Phoenix Mercury): 18 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST

Kelsey Plum, G, Team Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 30 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST

Sabrina Ionescu, G, Team Stewart (New York Liberty): 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Team Wilson (Dallas Wings): 18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL

While numerous players likely could have taken home the WNBA All-Star Game MVP award, it was Loyd who nabbed the title for the first time in her career after setting the WNBA All-Star Game record with 31 points.

Loyd caught much of the attention on social media, garnering MVP talk before the first half was even complete:

Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion, is in the midst of her best WNBA season. She entered the All-Star Game averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29 games while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from deep.

While this was Loyd's game, it should also be mentioned that Brittney Griner was impressive in her first All-Star Game since 2021, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Griner missed the entire 2022 WNBA season while detained in Russia before being freed in a prisoner swap with the United States in December.

With the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game now complete, all eyes will shift toward the final push for the playoffs. The Aces have the best record in the league at 19-2.