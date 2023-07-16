X

WNBA

    Jewell Lloyd Wows Fans as Team Stewart Beats Team Wilson in 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

    Erin WalshJuly 16, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Jewell Loyd #24 of Team Stewart celebrates during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on July 15, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Team Stewart was dominant from start to finish in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, defeating Team Wilson 143-126 on Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

    WNBA @WNBA

    🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TEAMSTEWART?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TEAMSTEWART</a> WINS 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamStewart?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamStewart</a> defeats <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamWilson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamWilson</a> 143-127 in the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> game behind <a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a>'s 31-PT performance 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/XRbShHa1FT">pic.twitter.com/XRbShHa1FT</a>

    Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm was the star of the show for Team Stewart, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal in the victory.

    Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty also had a solid performance for Team Stewart, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists off the bench after securing a victory and breaking records in the three-point competition on Friday.

    WNBA All-Star Game Top Performers

    Jewell Loyd, G, Team Stewart (Seattle Storm): 31 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

    A'ja Wilson, F, Team Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

    Brittney Griner, C, Team Stewart (Phoenix Mercury): 18 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST

    Kelsey Plum, G, Team Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 30 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST

    Sabrina Ionescu, G, Team Stewart (New York Liberty): 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

    Arike Ogunbowale, G, Team Wilson (Dallas Wings): 18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL

    While numerous players likely could have taken home the WNBA All-Star Game MVP award, it was Loyd who nabbed the title for the first time in her career after setting the WNBA All-Star Game record with 31 points.

    Seattle Storm @seattlestorm

    🌟 THE BEST OF THE BEST 🌟<a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a> is your 2023 WNBA All-Star MVP 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/kf5k77JjHF">pic.twitter.com/kf5k77JjHF</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    With that triple, <a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a> racks up 31 PTS and now holds the record for points in a WNBA All-Star game 🐍 <a href="https://t.co/CQNNBIJzCq">pic.twitter.com/CQNNBIJzCq</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    The Gold Mamba strikes again 🐍<a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a> has gone off for 25 PTS with 4:35 left in the 3Q!<br><br>📺 ABC | <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/7lcHF5DxP1">pic.twitter.com/7lcHF5DxP1</a>

    Loyd caught much of the attention on social media, garnering MVP talk before the first half was even complete:

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    Jewell Loyd coming for ASG MVP? She has 25 points, five shy of the record... and plenty of time left to play

    Darius Smith 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (aka MEME KING WARIUS) @dpas2009

    Jewell Loyd has truly been a gem in this game. Outstanding! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/A1sE04TxZi">https://t.co/A1sE04TxZi</a>

    Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20

    Jewell Loyd is going for that MVP, sheesh.

    v @poolftrent

    Jewell Loyd mvp don't get it twisted

    DuchessIkharo📸 @Kuddyy__

    Jewell loyd a walking bucket

    Terrel Emerson @sir_chatterbox

    Jewell Loyd shining for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamStewart?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamStewart</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBATwitter</a>

    Chris @chrisdigiusto

    Jewell Loyd is cooking <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStarMVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStarMVP</a>

    daniel @Based_Dan

    <a href="https://twitter.com/jewellloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jewellloyd</a> for ASG MVP 🏆

    alexus ✨ @alexusb_

    So Jewell Loyd for MVP? I think so.

    Loyd, a two-time WNBA champion, is in the midst of her best WNBA season. She entered the All-Star Game averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 29 games while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from deep.

    While this was Loyd's game, it should also be mentioned that Brittney Griner was impressive in her first All-Star Game since 2021, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Griner missed the entire 2022 WNBA season while detained in Russia before being freed in a prisoner swap with the United States in December.

    With the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game now complete, all eyes will shift toward the final push for the playoffs. The Aces have the best record in the league at 19-2.