    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Steph Curry's Ace: 'I Wish I Was as Cool' as Warriors Star

    Jack MurrayJuly 15, 2023

    STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Patrick Mahomes of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs on Day One of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada.
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    Steph Curry's hole-in-one at the American Century Championship impressed many, even his opponents on the golf course.

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Curry's feat on Twitter, stating that he wished he was as cool as the Golden State Warriors star.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    I wish i was as cool as <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> <a href="https://t.co/uo62c8rsa8">https://t.co/uo62c8rsa8</a>

    The two megastars are both in the ACC tournament, with Curry leading the pack going into the final round. Mahomes is currently tied for 57th in the 92-person field.

    This is the second time the two have hit the links in the public eye this offseason. Mahomes, alongside teammate Travis Kelce, defeated Curry and teammate Klay Thompson in the latest edition of Capital One's The Match in June.