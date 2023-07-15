Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Steph Curry's Ace: 'I Wish I Was as Cool' as Warriors Star

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Steph Curry's hole-in-one at the American Century Championship impressed many, even his opponents on the golf course.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Curry's feat on Twitter, stating that he wished he was as cool as the Golden State Warriors star.

The two megastars are both in the ACC tournament, with Curry leading the pack going into the final round. Mahomes is currently tied for 57th in the 92-person field.

This is the second time the two have hit the links in the public eye this offseason. Mahomes, alongside teammate Travis Kelce, defeated Curry and teammate Klay Thompson in the latest edition of Capital One's The Match in June.