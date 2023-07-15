Steph Curry Leads American Century Championship After R2 Ace; Patrick Mahomes Trails

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry holds a three-point lead over the field at the American Century Championship heading into Sunday's final round at Edgewood Tahoe South in Stateline, Nevada.

The four-time NBA champion bounced in an ace on the par-three seventh to take a commanding lead. He sprinted down the 152-yard hole in jubilation afterward.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shouted out Curry's effort:

Curry, an avid golfer, said afterward that it was the second hole-in-one of his life.

That gave Curry some much-needed breathing room against former professional tennis player Mardy Fish, who enjoyed a great second round and even briefly tied the two-time NBA MVP later in the tournament.

However, Curry made par on the 13th before a big birdie on the 14th to give himself a cushion once again, and he held that lead for the remainder of the day.

The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system: eight points for an ace or albatross, six points for an eagle, three points for a birdie, one point for a par, no points for a bogey and minus two points for a double bogey.

Curry entered Saturday with 27 points, four points clear of Dallas Stars winger Joe Pavelski. He finished the second round with 23 points and now holds a three-point lead over Fish. Pavelski sits third.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also made an appearance alongside his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce. Those two just recently defeated Curry and his Warriors teammate, Klay Thompson, in the latest edition of Capital One's The Match.

Mahomes has not been as fortunate this time around with one point, tied for 57th in the 92-person field. Still, he has one more day to finish strong, and he also has bigger goals ahead as he looks to lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in five years.

The final round will occur on Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.