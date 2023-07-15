The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 49

0 of 1

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 49 is set for Saturday night in the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, with a 7:00pm ET start time.

Headlining honors for the card will go to a women's bantamweight clash, with the former champion Holly Holm taking on rising contender Mayra Bueno Silva. The division has been without a champion since the great Amanda Nunes retired earlier this year, so both women will be looking to make big statements.

The card will be co-headlined by the latest appearance from surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian had been set to fight Sean Brady at UFC 290 earlier this month, but was left without a fight when Brady, and later his replacement Josiah Harrell, were both forced off the card. He'll justify the long trip from Australia to Las Vegas when he takes on the debuting Bassil Hafez on later tonight.

Earlier on the lineup, once-beaten German-Moroccan lightweight Ottman Azaitar will take on Argentina's Francisco Prado, who will be looking for his first UFC win. Albert Duraev will also take on Jung Yong Park at middleweight, while Norma Dumont will meet Chelsea Chandler in what could be one of the last women's featherweight bouts in the UFC.

All in all, it is a card that is conspicuously lacking in relevant match-ups and big name fighters. On paper, it's one of the weaker UFC offerings of the year. However, these under-the-radar cards have a strange habit of over-performing in terms of action. Let's see if it happens this time.

Follow along here for the biggest winners and losers from the Las Vegas card.