X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 9 Las Vegas Results

    Francisco RosaJuly 16, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Amari Bailey #17 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 15, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The final weekend of Vegas Summer League kicked off Saturday afternoon, spelling the beginning of the end for die-hard NBA fans that enjoy watching the league's future stars go at it for a couple of games.

    And even with some of the summer's biggest names and rookies already being pulled out of action, there was still a few noteworthy performances throughout the day that caught the eye.

    Here are some of the bigger talking points from Day 9 in Sin City.

    Amari Bailey takes charge

    With Brandon Miller no longer playing in summer league, Amari Bailey decided to take the reins in the Charlotte Hornets' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    And the result was the second-round picks' best performance in Vegas.

    Fresh off of signing a two-way deal with the Hornets on Friday, Bailey went out and nailed his audition to impress the organization's higher ups, dropping a game-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range.

    He even had a highlight reel layup late in the game.

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 9 Las Vegas Results
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Hornets' Twitter was excited seeing the former UCLA star go to work

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    WITH THE 360<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HornetsSummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HornetsSummer</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/NovantHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NovantHealth</a> <a href="https://t.co/KPc795VJnb">pic.twitter.com/KPc795VJnb</a>

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    Amari Bailey did his thing today! 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HornetsSummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HornetsSummer</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/NovantHealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NovantHealth</a> <a href="https://t.co/DGbKYSzsuh">pic.twitter.com/DGbKYSzsuh</a>

    someswaggt @someswaggt

    Amari Bailey gon be a stud in a few yrs <a href="https://t.co/mJrXgEKgIj">https://t.co/mJrXgEKgIj</a>

    Leo S @Y0Leo

    Amari Bailey hits a casual 360 layup in traffic so I'm glad I nailed it <a href="https://t.co/WB4CZ8xjVD">pic.twitter.com/WB4CZ8xjVD</a>

    Peezy Tsunami @PeezusChris_t

    Amari Bailey with the sauce

    tuse 🇮🇹 @CHA_ttuuse

    AMARI BAILEY OMG

    𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐊𝐚𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🤞🏽 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG

    Amari Bailey hit the 360 layup… that was tough <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a>

    Hornetsrule95 @Hornetsrule95

    AMARI BAILEY 360 LAYUP

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    What a smoooooth layup by Amari Bailey. 360 spin to the scoop layup 👀👏.

    Brody @704NCSU

    Thoughts on this game:<br>-Horrible indictment on how big of ball stoppers the Hornets "main" summer league guys were<br>-We gotta do whatever we can to keep Nnanji<br>-Amari Bailey is baby Cody Martin <br>-Kobi Simmons will outlive us all

    Hornetsrule95 @Hornetsrule95

    Amari Bailey has looked very impressive today

    RMM @_R_M_M

    Amari Bailey looking good <a href="https://t.co/hK4bOtYe3T">pic.twitter.com/hK4bOtYe3T</a>

    Tav @TheReal_TaviCat

    Hornets looking night and day better with NSJ/Bouknight sitting.<br><br>Amari Bailey is the best guard on this roster he should've been starting.

    Now, Bailey will be looking to turn that two-way deal into a stronger standing with the regular roster.

    Lester Quiñones finishes strong

    Going into Vegas, there probably wasn't a whole lot of people familiar with Lester Quiñones' game.

    Fast forward a week or so later and you'd be surprised to find a Golden State Warriors' fan that doesn't know who the former University of Memphis star is.

    Going undrafted in 2022, Quiñones signed a two-way contract with the Warriors ahead of last season and eventually got waived before signing with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

    He signed another two-way in 2023, making his NBA debut in March and winning the G League's Most Improved Player award.

    And he pulled up to summer league ready to hoop this year. After three consecutive 20-plus point performances in his first few outings, Quiñones saved the best for last, dropping a game-high 32 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from three-point range in the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

    He also contributed four rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

    Warriors' Twitter was advocating for him to get a shot at the regular roster next season.

    NBA @NBA

    Lester Quinones had a spectacular all-around game at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> 🔥<br><br>32 PTS<br>4 REB<br>6 AST<br>3 STL<br>2 BLK<br>4 3PM <a href="https://t.co/nZFOoURB37">pic.twitter.com/nZFOoURB37</a>

    Culture Hardwood @NBAculture_

    Lester Quinones (<a href="https://twitter.com/Effort_les?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Effort_les</a>) is averaging 22 PPG in 7 games so far for the Summer League Warriors 🔥 (Las Vegas/California).<br><br>No wonder the Warriors gave up Poole without thinking twice. They got something special here 👀 <a href="https://t.co/zVy7kL6ZNd">pic.twitter.com/zVy7kL6ZNd</a>

    Phillip Smith @philaugust30

    lester quinones is tufff

    z @ZakMarcinNBA

    the Warriors better give Lester Quinones a real shot this season. he looks like a true splash bro disciple.

    THEGODFRESCO 🏁 @GSDOUBLEU

    Sooo, is Lester Quinones getting a roster spot on the Warriors?

    Jared @PlayboyJared_

    Lester Quinones is actually him

    jackboy 👹🏴‍☠️ @jackzankich

    lester quinones a wayyyyy better version of JP so i ain't mad he got traded

    kirby @kirbyjames30

    Lester Quinones is that guy right now

    Arden Independence Cravalho @a_cravalho

    Forget Jordan Poole, it's Lester Quinones SZN in the Bay.

    𝙛𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙗𝙤𝙮 𝙛𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙯 🧜🏽‍♂️ @kayceeflowz

    Lester Quinones is the future

    mike @mike7rodriguez

    lester quinones needa a roster spot

    Steven Golden @GBpickem

    Lester Quinones of the Warriors summer league fan really be something for the Warriors off the bench. Like his game. Heat check guy and similar to Jordan Poole's game

    lia 🥂 @alebaldee

    lester quinones splash brother

    Quiñones will now look to keep impressing the organization through camp and preseason with the hopes of getting the promotion.

    Julian Strawther Keeps Shining

    The Denver Nuggets may have found themselves a late first-round gem in Julian Strawther.

    The No. 29 pick in this year's draft, Strawther had a consistent string of strong performances during his time in Vegas, slowly gaining confidence with every single outing.

    And Saturday night was no different.

    Strawther was the best player on the floor, finishing with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from three-point range in the win, showing off that elite shooting ability that he had at Gonzaga last season, when he made 40.8 of his shots from beyond the arc.

    He also had nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes.

    Picturing Strawther's shooting ability combined with Nikola Jokic´'s passing will be a scary sight for the rest of the league and will have the rookie in a position for immediate success.

    And Twitter was happy to see it.

    jeff (limited) @DedicationHoops

    julian strawther tonight:<br><br>25 points<br>9 rebounds<br>1 steal<br>1 block<br>50% FG (8-16)<br>45% 3P (5-11)<br><br>great value at the 29th pick <a href="https://t.co/7Vt6lLPNNF">pic.twitter.com/7Vt6lLPNNF</a>

    gui @MestreGuii

    Anxious to see Julian Strawther and Hunter Tyson cooking in October

    Loucc 🐐ひ @LouccTalkToEm

    Why Julian Strawther out here playing great defense

    West Bank Pete @Bucketsince88

    Julian Strawther is the best shooter the Nuggets have drafted since Michael Porter Jr. Calvin Booth is on FIRE!!! 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/milehighbasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#milehighbasketball</a>

    Aaron Washington @A_a_ron25

    Might have to keep a closer eye on Julian Strawther.<br><br>15 points in the first half tonight vs New York

    jeff (limited) @DedicationHoops

    i can't emphasize enough how dangerous guys like julian strawther and hunter tyson can potentially be in the nuggets offense next to nikola jokic. i'm excited for strawther like he's a lottery pick

    Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

    Another great game from both Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther I see.<br><br>Solid way to end SL after a shaky start for the Nuggets.

    Alex Lewis @lewisalex10

    GET JULIAN STRAWTHER SOME DENVER NUGGETS JEANS

    cam @vlatkofan4l

    oh my god hunter tyson and julian strawther i am OBSESSED with you

    Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

    Julian Strawther's shot wasn't falling In the first 3 games but he found a rhythm over the last few. His ability to get 3s up Is Impressive. Combination of height and quick release. He got the the rim better than I expected In games 4&amp;5. His height popped defensively at times.

    Wukas @Wkas1111

    i thought julian strawther quietly had a really good summer league

    Strawther will look to carve out a role for himself in the Nuggets' rotation during his first season as a pro with a chance to immediately contribute for the reigning champs.