    Lionel Messi Officially Signs Inter Miami Contract, Star Announced in Hype Video

    Adam WellsJuly 15, 2023

    FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday, June 7, 2023,to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
    AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

    Lionel Messi is officially a member of Inter Miami.

    The club posted a hype video on Twitter announcing the signing of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF

    Sí, Muchachos📍 <a href="https://t.co/8E3f9hb9VU">pic.twitter.com/8E3f9hb9VU</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

