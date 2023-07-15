Mavericks Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. Received Exploratory FA Interest

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly shown interest in multiple forwards throughout free agency.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. are among the free-agent forwards who have garnered "exploratory interest" from the Mavs.

Dallas has had a busy offseason, signing All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a new contract, and acquiring both forward Grant Williams and center Richaun Holmes from the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

While the Mavs boast arguably the NBA's best backcourt with Luka Dončić and Irving, as well as a deep and talent frontcourt highlighted by Williams, Holmes, Maxi Kleber, JaVale McGee, Dwight Powell and No. 12 overall pick Dereck Lively II, they don't have much to speak of on the wing.

That is likely why Dallas has reported interest in two of the best small forwards remaining in free agency in Oubre and Jones.

The 27-year-old Oubre is an eight-year NBA veteran who has enjoyed stints with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

In 527 career regular-season games, Oubre boasts averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers made, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal, although he has averaged at least 15 points per game in five consecutive seasons.

Although he was limited to just 48 games last season with the Hornets due to injury, Oubre averaged a career-high 20.3 points per contest, perhaps making him the ideal tertiary scoring option behind Dončić and Irving.

Jones, 26, has played for the Suns, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls during his seven-year NBA career.

He is nowhere near as dynamic offensively as Oubre, averaging just 6.3 points in 344 games, but Jones is supremely athletic, a solid wing defender and shoots 50.8 percent from the field for his career.

In 64 games for the Bulls last season, Jones averaged just 5.0 points per game, which was the second-lowest total of his career, meaning he may be looking to land with a team that will expand his role next season.

Oubre and Jones could ultimately be backup plans for the Mavericks, as they are reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons for sharpshooting forward Bojan Bogdanović.

Per Tim Cato of The Athletic, the Mavs and Pistons were having trade talks last week focused on Dallas potentially sending Tim Hardaway Jr., McGee and possibly draft pick compensation to Detroit for Bogdanović and guard Killian Hayes.

Bogdanović would solve the Mavericks' need for a third scorer, but if they are unable to make that happen, Oubre could be a spectacular fit with Jones slotting in as a solid contingency plan.