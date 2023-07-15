WSOP 2023: Main Event Results and Prize Money Payouts Ahead of Final Table

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

The final table is set for the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event with nine players vying for the $12.1 million grand prize.

Adam Walton has a commanding lead in chips after Day 8 of the tournament. He finished with 143,800,000 chips, followed by Steven Jones in second place with 90.3 million.

Here's the full list of players who will be at the final table and their chip count, per WSOP.com:

Adam Walton: 143,800,000 Steven Jones: 90,300,000 Daniel Weinman: 81,700,000 Jan-Peter Jachtmann: 74,600,000 Juan Maceiras: 68,000,000 Ruslan Prydryk: 50,700,000

Dean Hutchison: 41,700,000

Daniel Holzner: 31,900,000

Toby Lewis: 19,800,000



Walton had a fantastic performance on Friday, nearly doubling his chip count from the previous day. He ended Thursday with 75.475 million in chips, putting him in second place.

Juan Maceiras was in the lead at the end of Day 7 with 108 million in chips. He did note the ten-handed was "a little bit complicated" and knocked him down on Friday, but he's not concerned going into the final table.

"The ten-handed was a little bit complicated, but it happens," Maceiras told PokerNews. "I've been playing the same way I've been playing the whole tournament, but this time those pots didn't go well. And there's nothing to regret. I'm just thinking that I'm in the final nine. I've got more than 50 blinds."

Walton is looking for his first win at the World Series of Poker Main Event. He previously finished 407th at this event in 2018 and had a 42nd-place showing at the No-Limit Hold'em World Championship in November 2021.

Per Martha Cruz of NBC News 3 in Las Vegas, a record-10,043 participants were in the field for this year's event with the prize pool also setting a new high-water mark at $93,399,900.

The winner will take home $12.1 million, with second place getting $6.5 million and third place getting $4 million.

Saturday is a scheduled off day for the Main Event, with the nine remaining competitors returning to the table on Sunday to get the field down to four. The final four will square off for the grand prize at the Horseshoe Casino.