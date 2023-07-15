X

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino, Figueroa vs. Grizzlies as Pippen Jr. Sits

    Adam WellsJuly 15, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino drives up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    The penultimate game of the 2023 NBA summer league regular season for the Los Angeles Lakers was one they would like to forget after a 100-69 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday night.

    Scotty Pippen Jr., who showed a lot of promise as a rookie last summer, has yet to play in Las Vegas. He was dealing with a sprained ankle two weeks ago during the California Classic.

    As for the players who were on the court, it was a rough night for Jalen Hood-Schifino. The 2023 first-round pick scored eight points on 3-of-17 shooting with five rebounds in 27 minutes.

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    Second pull up three for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Memphis switching &amp; no Max means he's going to have to take more of the offense. <a href="https://t.co/4wfPIxVvPh">pic.twitter.com/4wfPIxVvPh</a>

    Needless to say, the reaction from Lakers fans at that stat line was not one of calm and reason.

    Jay @JadLaker9

    Jalen Hood Schifino is one of the biggest Lakers busts ever. Anybody watching Cam Whitmore?

    Uche @I_amSteady

    The Lakers should have just taken Cam Withmore with that 17th pick. How the hell is Hood-Schifino scoring 8 points on 3-17 shooting in a summer league game? 🤦 Cam Withmore on the other hand has been balling out.

    david carter @champion891971

    This is as thorough an ass kicking as I've seen in a while. Cole Swider should be released, and Castleton, Hodge, Fudge should be G League players. Hood Schifino should ride the bench with the Lakers all season.. G League would help him too, he looks outta shape.

    Alex Henderson @1FLYMIGO

    Picking Jalen Hood-Schifino over Cam Whitmore is going to haunt us for years. You take a top 5 talent even if he's dropped becuz of personality issues and injuries over this trash that we're seeing from Fino.

    GOATSZN @GOATSZNx

    Lakers summer league team is ass without max christie, Jalen hood Schifino is really looking like a bust, cole swider has regressed. Some of these other guys just look athletic but nothing special.

    Any panic over Hood-Schifino at this point is completely over the top. He's a 20-year-old rookie playing in his first professional games. It's unlikely he will crack the team's rotation during the 2023-24 regular season because they have a deep roster and are trying to win a title, but his development in the G League will be huge for the long-term outlook of the franchise.

    There was some good news off the Lakers' bench. L.J. Figueroa provided one of the best highlights from the entire Summer League season with his putback dunk off a Cole Swider missed three.

    NBA @NBA

    "HOW DID HE GET THAT HIGH?"<br><br>LJ FIGUEROA. OH MY 💥 <a href="https://t.co/cQRYcXqQsg">pic.twitter.com/cQRYcXqQsg</a>

    Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA

    Lakers forward LJ Figueroa talked to me about where his dunk tonight ranks among his best ever and his knack for putbacks <a href="https://t.co/0RCGZn8sJE">https://t.co/0RCGZn8sJE</a> <a href="https://t.co/VErsyiGHdS">pic.twitter.com/VErsyiGHdS</a>

    Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

    LJ Figueroa hitting the too small down by 20 is peak summer league.

    Figueroa was the Lakers' best player on Friday night with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting and five rebounds in just 13 minutes. The 25-year-old is attempting to work his way back to the NBA after signing with Grises de Humacao of the Puerto Rican League in April.

    The Lakers are 2-2 in Vegas summer league after Friday's loss. Their final regular-season contest is against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.