Report: Former Coyotes F Alex Galchenyuk Threatened Police During Traffic Stop

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

A Scottsdale Police Department report states that former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk threatened to kill officers and their families and also repeatedly used racial slurs after being pulled over.

Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic provided more details from the report:

"He allegedly showed signs of impairment and had a heavily slurred speech. When he was in the patrol car, he threatened to 'chop' the officers and reached under his seat before being handcuffed.

"He also made threats to call his connections in Moscow and have the officer's wife and daughter's kidneys cut out. Two hours after he made the threats, Galchenyuk told the officer he was making the call and then laughed and said he was 'joking.'"

According to the Associated Press, Galchenyuk said he had connections in Moscow and further stated: "I'm gonna chop you, your wife, your daughter." He also reportedly said: "One phone call and you're all dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead."

The AP also noted what led to the initial interactions with police:

"According to the police report, a witness told police that a white BMW had hit a curb and sign. A training officer and a trainee arrived and saw Galchenyuk on the ground about 20 feet from the car. They watched another man put him in the passenger seat before driving off.

"The officer pulled the car over and noticed both men were heavily impaired. Galchenyuk became agitated and began making erratic movements, and the officer asked him to step out of the car. Galchenyuk struggled with the officer before being handcuffed with the help of the officer in training, the report said."

In addition to the violent threats, Galchenyuk also reportedly and repeatedly used racial slurs toward a Black police officer-in-training. Those slurs reportedly began at the scene and continued as he was taken to Scottsdale jail.

He was ultimately arrested on the following charges, per police (h/t the AP): private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year deal on July 1 but soon waived the forward after the arrest. The 29-year-old has played 11 NHL seasons and most recently took the ice for the Colorado Avalanche for 11 games.