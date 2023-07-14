MLB Rumors: Reds, White Sox Talked Trade for Starting Pitcher amid Lucas Giolito Buzz

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are trending towards selling at the MLB trade deadline. The Cincinnati Reds need a starting pitcher. Could Lucas Giolito be the answer for both teams?

The Reds have reached out to "multiple teams," including the White Sox, about acquiring a starting pitcher, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday that the White Sox "plan to seriously consider deals" for most players, including Giolito, before the August 1 deadline. Heyman named the Reds, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers as potential trade partners for Giolito.

After struggling last season, Giolito has set himself up well for his pending free agency with a 6-5 record in 19 starts including a 3.45 ERA, 117 strikeouts and 34 walks.

Morosi also mentioned Lynn, who has so far posted an up-and-down season, as an option for the Reds. Lynn set a White Sox franchise record with 16 strikeouts in a single game in June, but has an overall 6.03 ERA and leads the AL with 22 home runs allowed.

Cease, described as a "less likely" option by Morosi, finished as an AL Cy Young finalist last season. He has so far been unable to replicate his 2022 effort—his ERA has increased from 2.20 to 4.30 through 19 starts—but Chicago considers him one of the four "cornerstone" players they plan to protect, per Heyman.

The White Sox currently sit 12.5 games behind the last wild card spot in the AL. Given that Giolito is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2024, it appears Chicago does not have much to gain from keeping him.

The Reds, on the other hand, could use some depth in their starting pitcher rotation. If Cincinnati wants to take advantage of an offense currently ranked third in the NL with 494 runs, the team will need to figure out how to solve a pitching corps ranked 14th with a collective 4.87 ERA. Only the Colorado Rockies are posting a higher number.

Cincinnati currently sits atop the NL Central standings. With the Milwaukee Brewers one game back, the team will want to buy at the trade deadline to stay there. It would make sense to target Giolito, who is in his seventh season with the White Sox, as a way to add stability to the rotation.