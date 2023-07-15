AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 14

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

This week's show featured a few random matches. Lance Archer battled Trent Beretta, Naturally Limitless took on Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang, and Konosuke Takeshita was in action.

However, the most important match of the night was the semifinal bout in the women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament between Athena and Willow Nightingale.

Let's take a look at what happened on Friday's episode of Rampage.