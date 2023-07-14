Hot Takes on Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly vs. Thunder with Chet Holmgren Out

Hot Takes on Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly vs. Thunder with Chet Holmgren OutJuly 14, 2023
It took a while, but Washington Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly finally showed out in Vegas Summer League on Friday night in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were without Chet Holmgren.
Coulibaly, 18, showed exactly what made scouts fall in love with him during the pre-draft process, going No. 7 overall in last month's NBA Draft with the Wizards trading for his draft rights.
He was a menace on both ends of the floor, dropping 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from three point range to go along with four rebounds and three assists. But where he really did his damage was on defense.
Coulibaly ended the night with a game-high four blocks, using his 7-foot-3 wingspan to the best of his ability. It was evident why front offices believe that the Frenchman can one day become an elite three-and-D guy as he continues to develp.
He did have three turnovers but that comes with the growing pains.
Also of note, second-year player Johnny Davis shone as well, tying for a game-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also contributed three assists, two rebounds and a block.
Wizards Twitter was hyped to see the two young guys getting some shine.
NBA @NBA
Bilal Coulibaly took over in the second half today! <br><br>The Wizards rookie scored 16 of his 19 points after halftime 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/XNK3rKbVEb">pic.twitter.com/XNK3rKbVEb</a>
It has yet to be seen if either the Thunder or Wizards will be staying in Sin City any longer as both squads finished 2-2 and are on the bubble of qualifying for the Summer League playoffs.
The playoffs are set to begin Saturday afternoon.