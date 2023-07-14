Hot Takes on Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly vs. Thunder with Chet Holmgren Out

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

It took a while, but Washington Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly finally showed out in Vegas Summer League on Friday night in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were without Chet Holmgren.

Coulibaly, 18, showed exactly what made scouts fall in love with him during the pre-draft process, going No. 7 overall in last month's NBA Draft with the Wizards trading for his draft rights.

He was a menace on both ends of the floor, dropping 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from three point range to go along with four rebounds and three assists. But where he really did his damage was on defense.

Coulibaly ended the night with a game-high four blocks, using his 7-foot-3 wingspan to the best of his ability. It was evident why front offices believe that the Frenchman can one day become an elite three-and-D guy as he continues to develp.

He did have three turnovers but that comes with the growing pains.

Also of note, second-year player Johnny Davis shone as well, tying for a game-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also contributed three assists, two rebounds and a block.

Wizards Twitter was hyped to see the two young guys getting some shine.

It has yet to be seen if either the Thunder or Wizards will be staying in Sin City any longer as both squads finished 2-2 and are on the bubble of qualifying for the Summer League playoffs.

The playoffs are set to begin Saturday afternoon.