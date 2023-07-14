X

NBA

    Hot Takes on Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly vs. Thunder with Chet Holmgren Out

    Francisco RosaJuly 14, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Bilal Coulibaly #0 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 14, 2023 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    It took a while, but Washington Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly finally showed out in Vegas Summer League on Friday night in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were without Chet Holmgren.

    Coulibaly, 18, showed exactly what made scouts fall in love with him during the pre-draft process, going No. 7 overall in last month's NBA Draft with the Wizards trading for his draft rights.

    He was a menace on both ends of the floor, dropping 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from three point range to go along with four rebounds and three assists. But where he really did his damage was on defense.

    Coulibaly ended the night with a game-high four blocks, using his 7-foot-3 wingspan to the best of his ability. It was evident why front offices believe that the Frenchman can one day become an elite three-and-D guy as he continues to develp.

    He did have three turnovers but that comes with the growing pains.

    Also of note, second-year player Johnny Davis shone as well, tying for a game-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also contributed three assists, two rebounds and a block.

    Wizards Twitter was hyped to see the two young guys getting some shine.

    NBA @NBA

    Bilal Coulibaly took over in the second half today! <br><br>The Wizards rookie scored 16 of his 19 points after halftime 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/XNK3rKbVEb">pic.twitter.com/XNK3rKbVEb</a>

    Greg Finberg @GregFinberg

    Wizards top-10 picks today:<br><br>Johnny Davis:<br>22 pts (9/17 FG)<br>2 reb<br>2 ast<br>3/4 3pt (!)<br><br>Bilal Coulibaly:<br>19 pts (5/10 FG)<br>4 reb<br>3 ast<br>4 blk (!) <a href="https://t.co/rG6Hw2Grwb">pic.twitter.com/rG6Hw2Grwb</a>

    iso @isowiz

    johnny davis and bilal coulibaly tonight <a href="https://t.co/Uw3De1fdQh">pic.twitter.com/Uw3De1fdQh</a>

    Frank Classic (X,X) (⬡,⬡) 🦇🔊 @Frank_Classic_

    Yeah, Bilal Coulibaly's defense is incredible.<br><br>If Jordan Poole played defense as well as rookie Coulibaly does, then JP would be a perfect 2 way guard.

    Dialante @Deetalksalot

    Bilal Coulibaly Johnny Davis Ryan Rollins and Dejan Vasiljevic masterclasses <a href="https://t.co/HHL4894dDB">pic.twitter.com/HHL4894dDB</a>

    . @Wizards___Fan

    Bilal Coulibaly right now <a href="https://t.co/KJsPXrz7Hf">pic.twitter.com/KJsPXrz7Hf</a>

    Matt Kelly (Bilal Coulibaly is Giannis) @mjellykelly

    Bilal cooking <a href="https://twitter.com/WashWizards?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WashWizards</a>

    Weezay🍔➐ @YaBoiWayne

    Johnny Davis and Bilal Coulibaly on defense <a href="https://t.co/DLBLqb0le4">pic.twitter.com/DLBLqb0le4</a>

    ☄️✨𝖜𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖘✨☄️ (like limited) @wizardseries

    JOHNNY DAVIS AND BILAL COULIBALY ARE FUTURE ALL STARS <a href="https://t.co/f6pGEWWOyA">pic.twitter.com/f6pGEWWOyA</a>

    Matt Tio Era Lerma @MattLerma_PS

    Bilal Coulibaly destroyed the Thunder..

    It has yet to be seen if either the Thunder or Wizards will be staying in Sin City any longer as both squads finished 2-2 and are on the bubble of qualifying for the Summer League playoffs.

    The playoffs are set to begin Saturday afternoon.