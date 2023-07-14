X

    Daniel Jeremiah: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. Is a 'Mix' of Andre Johnson, A.J. Green

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 14, 2023

    Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates hos touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    The sky-high hype for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. reached a new level on Friday when NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared him to two of the greatest pass-catchers of this century.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Finished studying Marvin Harrison Jr...special player. There are some elements to his game that remind me of Andre Johnson and others that remind me of AJ Green. Nice mix!

    Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had seven 1,000-yard seasons during his 14-year career. Green made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. Both players caught 70 touchdown passes across their NFL careers.

    Early prognostications have Harrison looking like a high first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

    Matt Holder of Bleacher Report had Harrison going second overall in his way-too-early 2024 mock draft on May 1. He called Harrison "one of the most complete wide receiver prospects to come out of college in recent years."

    Ian Valentino of Pro Football Network and Jordan Reid of ESPN also had him at No. 2. If he does go that high, he would be first wide receiver selected with a top-two pick since the Detroit Lions took Calvin Johnson at No. 2 in 2007.

    Harrison caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season as a starter last year. The son of former Indianapolis Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. will begin his junior campaign on Sept. 2 at Indiana.

