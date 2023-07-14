Russell Wilson Has 'My Full Trust and Confidence,' Broncos' Justin Simmons Says

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Denver Broncos fans have high hopes for quarterback Russell Wilson's second season in the Mile High City. So does Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

"I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen, and his attention to detail and his preparation has already made me a better player, being his teammate," Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NBC Sports.) "And so, I'm always going to put my full trust and confidence in him as my quarterback, and I can't wait to see what that looks like heading into year two with us."

After spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson's production dipped during his debut campaign in Denver last year. He completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 4-11 during his 15 starts.

Meanwhile, after being voted the top safety in the NFL by an ESPN poll of executives, coaches, scouts and players last July, Simmons racked up an NFL-high six interceptions in 2022. Simmons came in third in this year's list behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James Jr.

Even as the Broncos went from Super Bowl contenders to a 5-12 finish despite that strong performance, Simmons remained consistent in his belief that Wilson will bounce back from his slump.

When a report said Wilson had "lost" the locker room in December, Simmons called him an "amazing teammate," per CBS Colorado. Later that month, Simmons defended Wilson against negative comments on social media.

Earlier this week, Simmons added that he "can't wait" to watch Wilson play in 2023, per CBS Sports.

"I know how hard he works and I know how much it means to him," Simmons said. "It kind of makes everyone else want to push their game and have the same type of dedication—at least it does for me."

The Pro Bowl safety is not the only Bronco who came to Wilson's defense against a flurry of negative media reports last season. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, as well as offensive tackle Garett Bolles, were among the teammates who made public statements supporting their quarterback.

Given Simmons' recent statement, it looks like the team's support will continue into next season.

Prior to his 2022 struggles with the Broncos, Wilson put up five consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns with Denver, including four seasons with at least 31 touchdowns. In 2021, he recorded 3,113 yards on a 64.8 percent completion rate for 25 scores. Time may be working against him—Wilson will turn 35 in November—but the Broncos will hope his work ethic can help him return to that kind of production.